Head-To-Head Survey: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -187.31% Zynex 8.59% 25.38% 12.02%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 885.70 -$4.34 million N/A N/A Zynex $158.17 million 2.01 $17.05 million $0.43 21.79

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.78%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Zynex beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

