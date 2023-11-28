Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,840. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

