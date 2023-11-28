Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in November

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

About Heidelberg Materials

HDELY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

