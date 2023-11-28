Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in November

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.3 %
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.