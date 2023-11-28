Helical plc (HLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Helical Stock Down 0.9 %

HLCL opened at GBX 212.61 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £262.27 million, a P/E ratio of -148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.62. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.04).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,708.98). Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

