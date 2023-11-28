Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.21

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 3497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

