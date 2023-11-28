Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Up 1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.05 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($0.97). Approximately 438,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 916,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.85 ($0.96).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Alison Baker acquired 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,920.44 ($12,530.55). Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About Helios Towers
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
