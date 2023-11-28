Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Up 2,353.6% in November

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,900 shares, a growth of 2,353.6% from the October 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,998,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc provides industrial hemp in the United States. The company offers pre-roll blends, fortified pre-rolls; Bubba Kush hemp; caviar/moon rocks; and diamonds and crumbles. It is also involved in the processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and provides education seminar for farmers and entrepreneurs, as well as provides research and development, and hemp consulting.

