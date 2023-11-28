Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Up 2,353.6% in November

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,900 shares, a growth of 2,353.6% from the October 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,998,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hemp Price Performance
Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Hemp Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hemp
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.