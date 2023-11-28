Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 24,400.0% in November

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,152. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. BNP Paribas cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

