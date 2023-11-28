Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.00. 640,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 320,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

