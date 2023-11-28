Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 14,372,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911,762. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

