Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 14,343,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

