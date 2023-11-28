Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 14,343,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,082,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,104 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,819,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

