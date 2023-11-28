Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hill & Smith Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HILS traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,884 ($23.80). 37,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,534. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,118 ($14.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,910 ($24.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,362.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,718.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HILS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.13) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 2,100 ($26.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill & Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.77).

Insider Activity at Hill & Smith

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £149,670 ($189,048.88). 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill & Smith

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.