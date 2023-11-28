Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46. Approximately 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

