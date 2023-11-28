Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

HFG opened at GBX 708 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The company has a market cap of £634.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,900.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 691.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.19. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 799 ($10.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,237.73). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

