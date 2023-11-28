Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group
In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,237.73). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
