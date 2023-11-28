Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.38

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 80749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Holcim Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

