Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.