Home Depot (HD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $299.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $341.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $306.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2023 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2023 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $372.00 to $341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,427. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $311.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

