Home Depot Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 69,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,593 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,168. The firm has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.59. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

