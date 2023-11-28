Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Up 1,685.7% in November

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 1,685.7% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,125.0 days.

Shares of Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Home Product Center Public has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services.

