Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 278,383 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $114,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.