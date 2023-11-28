Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,277 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $133,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.80. 1,169,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

