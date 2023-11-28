Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,730 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Herbalife worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 325,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

