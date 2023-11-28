Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,550 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

