Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,250 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. 133,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,750. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.