Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 33.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

