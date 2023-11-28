Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 26,280 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Sonic Automotive worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 18,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992 in the last ninety days. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

