Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $31,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,558. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

