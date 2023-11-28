Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 311,028 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 127,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

