Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of ACM Research worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,024. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

