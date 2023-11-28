Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Portland General Electric worth $38,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 82.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 159,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.