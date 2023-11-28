Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,272. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,027,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

