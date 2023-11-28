Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

