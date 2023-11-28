Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,943. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.22%.

PWP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWP

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.