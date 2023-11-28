Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $19.87 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,054. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

