Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $30.13 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of THOR Industries worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 42.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. 74,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

