Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $34.98 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Stifel Financial worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 118,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.