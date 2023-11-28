Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of AZZ worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 7,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZZ’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

