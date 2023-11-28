Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ODP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ODP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ODP by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 37,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. Noble Financial initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

