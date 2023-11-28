Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,593,772 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,772 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 764,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

