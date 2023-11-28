Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 51,770 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $51,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
