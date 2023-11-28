Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 51,770 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $51,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

