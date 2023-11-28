Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Buys $5,074,013.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,462,480.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.45 per share, with a total value of $3,032,750.50.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40.
- On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.01 per share, with a total value of $5,217,705.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.
- On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.
- On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.19 per share, with a total value of $1,967,932.72.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.
- On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 241,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,228. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $47,706,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $34,301,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HHH shares. BWS Financial cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HHH
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.