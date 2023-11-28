Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Buys $5,074,013.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,462,480.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.45 per share, with a total value of $3,032,750.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.01 per share, with a total value of $5,217,705.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.19 per share, with a total value of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 241,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,228. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $47,706,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $34,301,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HHH shares. BWS Financial cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

