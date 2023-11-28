Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 41,290 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,032,750.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,567,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,759,811.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,074,013.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,960,210.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,876.01.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. 241,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,228. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

