Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.84

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 68286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

