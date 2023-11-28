HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 2%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 151,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 176,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

