Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $28.17 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,521,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 234,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,459. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

