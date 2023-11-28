Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 1.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,800,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,379 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 39.2% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,648,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 464,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,590. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

