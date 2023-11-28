Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 330,848 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 2,704,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,910. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

