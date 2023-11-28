Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 53.1% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,344,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,993 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,483,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 129,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,363. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.