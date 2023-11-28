Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,507 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.53. 521,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

